30.01.2024 13:15:00
Will Novo Nordisk Be a $1 Trillion Company by 2030?
Would you be surprised to learn that Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is one of the most valuable businesses in the world?If you're unfamiliar with the company, you wouldn't be the first. You may, however, recognize the names of some of its flagship diabetes medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus, which double as weight-loss treatments. The rising popularity of weight-management treatments helped fuel much of Novo Nordisk's growth over the last year -- sending the stock up more than 50% in 2023.As of this writing, Novo Nordisk's market cap is $468 billion, making it larger than Walmart, ExxonMobil, and Johnson & Johnson, just to name a few.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
