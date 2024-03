Will Novo Nordisk Overtake Eli Lilly as the Most Valuable Healthcare Stock?

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are the top two healthcare stocks in the world based on market cap. Their diabetes and weight loss medications are a big reason these have been among the best healthcare investments to own over the past few years. Today, Eli Lilly is the larger of the two companies, with a market cap of more than $700 billion. Novo Nordisk, however, isn't too far behind, sporting a valuation about $600 billion. And there are some recent catalysts that suggest that gap could shrink in the future.Novo Nordisk stock is up 28% so far in 2024, and there are a couple of reasons it may become an even hotter in the weeks and months ahead.On March 8, the Food and Drug Administration approved Novo Nordisk's weight loss treatment, Wegovy, for a new indication: reducing cardiovascular risk in obese or overweight adults. Up until then, the drug was only approved as a treatment for weight loss. The label expansion gives patients another reason to use the drug, which could result in more prescriptions and insurance coverage -- and thus, more revenue.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel