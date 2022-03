Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The last three months have been terrible for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors as the graphics cards specialist has shed nearly 23% of its market capitalization despite reporting solid quarterly results last month.The stock market correction has weighed heavily on shares of Nvidia, bringing the company's market cap down to $531 billion as of this writing from just over $800 billion in December 2021. So, Nvidia isn't as close to the trillion-dollar market cap milestone as it was three months ago. But can the tech giant regain its mojo and become a trillion-dollar company by 2025? Let's find out.