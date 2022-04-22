|
22.04.2022 12:15:00
Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock closed at an all-time high of $333.76 on Nov. 29, 2021, which gave the chipmaker a market cap of $834 billion. At the time, Nvidia seemed destined to become a trillion-dollar company.But after hitting its all-time high, Nvidia's stock shed over a third of its value and its market cap dropped to less than $550 billion. The bulls fled amid concerns about a post-COVID-lockdown slowdown in PC sales, while rising interest rates exacerbated that pain by sparking a sell-off in higher-growth stocks.Can Nvidia regain its momentum and finally join the twelve-zero club by 2025? Let's examine its upcoming catalysts and challenges to find out.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
