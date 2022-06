Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Mega-cap public companies have gotten unbelievably large in the past few years. Some of the technology giants like Apple and Microsoft have gotten so large that their market capitalizations -- the total value of their publicly traded shares -- are now north of $1 trillion. Only six publicly traded companies in the United States have ever joined the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club. But what company will be the next to join? I think a good candidate is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the maker of computer chips for gamers, cryptocurrencies, data centers, and many other technologies. Nvidia's market cap is currently around $400 billion. Can it join the ranks of companies valued at $1 trillion, or more than double its current price, by 2025? Let's investigate. Continue reading