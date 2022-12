Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the U.S., there are just three companies that can claim to be members of the trillion-dollar market cap club: Apple ($2.1 trillion), Microsoft ($1.8 trillion), and Alphabet ($1.1 trillion). Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) came close in 2021 when the company's market cap peaked at $831 billion. However, a year later, the fabless company is worth close to half that at $405 billion after a severe stock market sell-off. So can Nvidia reach a trillion-dollar valuation by 2030? It's not impossible, but the company is going into 2023 on the back foot. Nvidia just launched its most important new products since 2020. The RTX 4000 series of graphics cards (GPUs) were announced in September, replacing the RTX 3000 that launched in September 2020. Continue reading