|
19.04.2023 11:15:00
Will Nvidia Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were two of the best-performing tech stocks over the last decade. Nvidia returned 8,100%, while Apple stock climbed 985%. As those returns indicate, Nvidia was the faster-growing business. A lot of this has to do with Nvidia being a smaller company than Apple and selling its high-powered graphics processing units (GPUs) into the growing data center market driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and other high-performance computing applications.Nvidia estimates its growth opportunity at more than 20 times its current annual revenue, so it still has a high enough ceiling to outpace Apple for several more years. But Apple is not sitting still, and the iPhone maker already has a market cap (stock price times total shares outstanding) of $2.6 trillion, compared to $660 billion for Nvidia. Continue reading
