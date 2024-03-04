|
04.03.2024 14:08:00
Will Nvidia Be Worth More Than Apple By 2030?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has delivered market-smashing returns for investors. The graphics chip leader's share price has rocketed 1,900% over the last five years, outpacing the broader market and Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) 317% return.Nvidia's superior returns reflect the tremendous growth it has experienced from data center customers for its high-powered graphics processors. However, Apple is the more valuable company right now, with a market capitalization of $2.8 trillion, and that is likely to increase as it wins more customers with the iPhone. This means Nvidia, which has a market of just under $2 trillion, will likely have to keep growing at high rates to surpass Apple's market value.Let's see what Apple could be worth in six years and whether Nvidia can beat it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
