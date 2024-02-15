|
15.02.2024 10:30:00
Will Nvidia Beat Amazon and Google in Joining Apple and Microsoft in the $2 Trillion Club?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) delivered a sizzling return of nearly 240% last year. Believe it or not, the stock is on pace to generate gains that aren't too far behind that mark in 2024.Thanks to its share price soaring close to 50% so far this year, Nvidia now sports a market cap of nearly $1.83 trillion. Will the chipmaker beat Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) in joining Apple and Microsoft in the $2 trillion club?Microsoft currently stands at the top of the mountain with a market cap of over $3 trillion. Apple isn't too far behind, with its market cap of more than $2.8 trillion. For now, these are the only stocks with market caps above $2 trillion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|13.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|10.01.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.12.23
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.12.23
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.23
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|10.01.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.12.23
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.12.23
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.23
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|10.01.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.12.23
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.12.23
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.23
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.08.23
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|2 845,00
|-3,72%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|130,66
|-1,15%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)