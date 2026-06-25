NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
25.06.2026 08:55:00
Will Nvidia Continue to Dominate in AI? This One Number Offers a Strikingly Clear Answer.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has built an artificial intelligence (AI) empire, offering graphics processing units (GPUs) that power essential tasks like the training of AI models and providing a wide range of related products and services. All of this has sent earnings soaring in recent years -- and the stock price has followed.Customers flock to Nvidia for these top AI products, and the company has consistently remained No. 1 in the AI chip market. In recent times, Nvidia says it also aims to lead in central processing units (CPUs), a market that's been dominated by Intel and Advanced Micro Devices. This represents a $200 billion opportunity, and Nvidia has said it's on track to accomplish this goal thanks to its first stand-alone CPU, launching later this year.All of this sounds fantastic, but it's important to remember that Nvidia faces increasing competition from a variety of companies. Will this leader continue to dominate in AI? One number offers a strikingly clear answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
25.06.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 notiert nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26