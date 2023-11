Will Nvidia Stock Be Worth $2 Trillion by 2025?

With Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price soaring this year, there were already high expectations entering the company's quarterly update for the fiscal third quarter ending Oct. 29. Wall Street has gotten used to the company exceeding its own forecasts, so analysts were anticipating revenue for the quarter to come in at $16.2 billion -- slightly above management's estimate. This would have implied a year-over-year growth rate of 173%.However, the leading supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) processors continues to show that many investors still underestimate the demand. Wall Street estimates have proven too conservative so far, and Nvidia 's latest update blew away expectations again. With Nvidia 's market cap (share price times shares outstanding) currently sitting at $1.2 trillion, some investors wonder if Nvidia can double again by 2025.The majority of Nvidia 's revenue was driven by AI and data center products. Nvidia 's data center revenue surged 279% year over year to $14.5 billion, pushing its total revenue across all segments to $18.1 billion, which grew 206% year over year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel