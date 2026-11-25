Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) surged 31% on the first day of trading with Jensen Huang back in the driver's seat. The founder and chief executive officer had resigned just 11 days earlier following allegations of affairs -- one with a person U.S. intelligence identified as a Chinese spy and another with an Nvidia executive. The board reinstated Huang this week after discussions with him and input from government officials. President Donald Trump told CNBC that he "made the deal" to bring Huang back.

From the day of Huang's departure through the trading session right before his return, the stock had dropped 24%. Considering his vision for the company and his role in its success story, investors worried about an Nvidia without Jensen Huang.

Now the question is: Will Nvidia continue to soar with Huang as leader? Let's look at the bull and bear cases for the stock.

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