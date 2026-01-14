NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
14.01.2026 10:06:00
Will Nvidia Stock Fall Below $100 in 2026? Here's What History Has to Say.
The third year of Wall Street's bull market rally didn't disappoint. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all rallied by double-digit percentages and achieved several record-closing highs.The catalyst behind this breakneck optimism is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), which has been spearheaded by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Since the beginning of 2023, Nvidia has added more than $4.1 trillion in market value and briefly became the only public company to ever reach the $5 trillion market cap plateau.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!