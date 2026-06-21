NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
21.06.2026 10:03:00
Will Nvidia Stock Soar After June 24? The Evidence is Piling Up and Here's What It Shows
Investors hoping for an artificial intelligence (AI) win have flocked to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in recent years, and it's proven to be a winning bet. The stock has climbed 1,000% over five years. The reason for such a move? Nvidia designs a product that's unavoidable for those running AI workloads: the AI chip. But this isn't just any AI chip. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the fastest around, and customers have rushed to gain access to them.All of this has spurred tremendous growth for Nvidia. The company's revenue and net income have surged to record levels, finishing last year at $215 billion and $120 billion, respectively. But this year hasn't been a year of extraordinary stock market performance for Nvidia so far. AI stocks came under pressure in the first half amid concerns about the economy and turmoil in Iran. And some investors worried about mounting competition in the AI chip market -- even some of Nvidia's own customers, such as Amazon, are making some of their own AI chips. Though Nvidia's earnings reports have been strong, this hasn't been enough to supercharge the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
18.06.26
|Fondsprofi deckt auf: Diese KI-Aktien sind ihm wichtiger als NVIDIA (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones notiert letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Schlussendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|KI-Champion NVIDIA - Warum Morningstar die Aktie trotz Rekordbewertung für zu günstig hält (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26