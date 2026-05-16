NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
16.05.2026 10:08:00
Will Nvidia Stock Soar After May 20? The Evidence is Piling Up, and Here's What It Shows.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the go-to stock for investors aiming to bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. This is because the company designs a product that's crucial for this boom to march on: the AI chip. Of course, many others design AI chips, but Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) have consistently delivered the top performance -- and the company updates them annually to ensure this continues.This AI strength has resulted in revenue growth in the double or triple digits in recent quarters and years -- and that has prompted investors to pile into the stock. That's helped Nvidia stock advance 1,500% over the past five years. And after a drop in the first quarter of this year, amid general declines in growth and AI stocks, this supercharged stock is back, advancing once again.Now, something happening in just a few days could potentially offer Nvidia stock a push in one direction or the other. Will Nvidia soar after May 20? The evidence is piling up, and here's what it shows.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
15.05.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt letztendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.26