17.09.2024 00:00:00
Will Oracle Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2030?
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) was once considered a slow-growth tech stock that was mainly owned for stable returns instead of aggressive gains. It was one of the world's largest database software providers, but that market was cooling off and it hadn't pivoted toward cloud-based services as quickly as Microsoft, Amazon, and other tech giants. It plowed a lot of its cash into buybacks, which boosted its EPS but implied it was running out of ways to expand its business.But over the past five years, Oracle's stock tripled in value as the S&P 500 advanced less than 90%. The bulls rushed back as it expanded its cloud-based services, curbed its dependence on its on-premise software, and consistently grew its revenue again. Oracle's market cap of $450 billion still makes it much smaller than Microsoft, which is worth a whopping $3.2 trillion, but could it keep growing and eclipse the tech titan's valuation by 2030?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
