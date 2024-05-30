|
30.05.2024 13:00:00
Will Palantir Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2040?
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is one of the more popular stocks among investors but also one of the more polarizing given its valuation compared to its recent revenue growth and the current slow growth in its government business. The investor intrigue with the company stems from its strong data-gathering and analytics platform, which the U.S. government has used for just important tasks as fighting terrorism and tracking the spread of COVID.More recently, the company introduced its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) and began to focus more on the commercial market. But will these efforts make it a trillion-dollar company in a little over 15 years?U.S. commercial revenue has been a bright spot for Palantir, surging 40% year over year in the first quarter to $150 million. It added 41 U.S. commercial customers in the quarter, a 19% sequential increase. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!