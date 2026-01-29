RISE Aktie

Will Palantir Stock Rise After Feb. 2? History Offers an Answer That's Strikingly Clear.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) launched an initial public offering in 2020, and since that time, the stock has delivered an eye-popping 1,600% gain. The increase didn't come immediately, though. In fact, after reaching a peak a year post-IPO, the stock actually spent a couple of years in the doldrums before taking off. The sudden interest in Palantir stock coincides with strong earnings momentum for the company -- driven by the tech player's release of an artificial intelligence-driven system. Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) entered the market in 2023, allowing customers the ability to quickly and easily harness the power of AI. Customers piled into AIP, fueling gains in revenue, and demand hasn't let up. So, Palantir has seen many periods of solid stock price performance in recent years. Now, the company is approaching a moment that could potentially push the stock higher or lower. Will Palantir stock rise after this Feb. 2 event? History offers an answer that's strikingly clear.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
