|
22.09.2022 11:20:00
Will Palo Alto Networks Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) made news thanks to a 3-for-1 stock split on Sept. 13, but there is more to the company than just the stock split.For starters, Palo Alto has been growing at an impressive pace consistently over the past few years, driven by growth in cybersecurity spending, the company's impressive market share, and its acquisition-based growth strategy. Not surprisingly, Palo Alto's market capitalization has grown at a healthy pace since it made its stock market debut a decade ago.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!