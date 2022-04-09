|
09.04.2022 13:45:00
Will PayPal Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has prospered since its spinoff from eBay. It has grown to a market cap of $133 billion, and its value is more than four times the size of its former parent. This increase has given PayPal stockholders a return of over 200% since then.However, growing to a $1 trillion market cap by 2030 would mean it needs to double almost three times over the next eight years. Whether PayPal will achieve this feat is unknowable now, but looking more closely at the fintech stock and its growth rate could give stockholders some indication if that is possible.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
