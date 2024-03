Will Pfizer Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?

Some investors look at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) as a has-been. That's understandable in some ways. Sales for the company's once-formidable COVID-19 franchise have tanked. So have Pfizer 's overall revenue, profits, and share price.However, there's an argument that Pfizer is more of a "will-be" than a has-been. Could the drugmaker even be a trillion-dollar stock by 2035?The math is straightforward for how Pfizer could reach a market cap of $1 trillion over the next 11 or so years. Pfizer 's market cap currently stands at close to $156 billion. To reach $1 trillion by the end of 2035, the stock would need to deliver an average compound annual growth rate of roughly 17.2%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel