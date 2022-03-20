|
20.03.2022 15:00:00
Will Pfizer Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2040?
Home to the likes of tech heavyweights like Apple and Alphabet, the club of companies worth more than $1 trillion in market cap is quite exclusive. So far, no single enterprise in the healthcare sector has been able to join the cadre -- but could Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) eventually be the first?Right now, Pfizer's market cap is about $303 billion. Could it grow to reach somewhere near $1 trillion in the next 18 years? Let's do a few calculations and compare what we find to its core business model and past performance to see how realistic that might be. I think the answer may surprise you. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
