Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
11.02.2026 10:45:00
Will Plug Power Stock Double in Price to $4 Per Share in 2026?
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has long been a volatile stock. The company's main revenue generator -- the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems -- has historically been an up-and-down business. Some years, hype for this clean energy technology has been rampant. In other years, the financial reality of hydrogen fuel cell systems becomes a drag on the stock price.Late last year, Plug Power stock soared from roughly $2 per share to more than $4 per share. With the stock price back at about $2, could another dramatic rise be around the corner in 2026? Another price spike is very possible, but a few catalysts will need to line up.Before we get to any potential catalysts in 2026, it's important that investors understand the reality of Plug Power's business model right now. Around the world, hydrogen fuel cell systems largely remain economically unviable versus conventional systems.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
