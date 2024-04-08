|
08.04.2024 09:27:00
Will Plug Power Survive 2024?
It's been a difficult few years for Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which has seen its stock fall from over $70 in early 2021 to under $4 today.In November 2023, when it filed its 10-Q for the third quarter, the company issued what is referred to as a "going concern" warning projecting that it may not have enough cash to fund its operations and capital expenditure requirements over the next 12 months. Such warnings are often a prelude to a company filing bankruptcy. However, Plug Power removed the warnings in its 10-K filing in late February. Let's take a look at Plug Power and see if the company can turn itself around, or if bankruptcy could still be in the cards.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.03.24
|Plug Power-Aktie nach Milliardenminus dennoch in Grün: Sorge um Pleite offenbar nicht mehr akut (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Ausblick: Plug Power mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Plug Power-Aktie legt zu: Plug Power verkündet Kostensenkungsprogramm (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Plug Power-Aktie im Fokus: Schafft Plug Power es mit diesen ambitionierten Zielen aus der Krise? (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.24
|Plug Power könnte staatlichen Milliardenkredit erhalten - Zukunft gesichert? (finanzen.at)
|
18.01.24
|Plug Power-Aktie mit Kursrutsch: Plug Power plant Aktienverkauf im Wert von einer Milliarde US-Dollar (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Plug Power-Aktie setzt Abwärtstrend fort: Plug Power fehlen Ankündigungen (finanzen.at)
|
16.11.23
|Plug Power-Aktie fällt deutlich: Citigroup streicht Kaufempfehlung (finanzen.at)