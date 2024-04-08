08.04.2024 09:27:00

Will Plug Power Survive 2024?

It's been a difficult few years for Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which has seen its stock fall from over $70 in early 2021 to under $4 today.In November 2023, when it filed its 10-Q for the third quarter, the company issued what is referred to as a "going concern" warning projecting that it may not have enough cash to fund its operations and capital expenditure requirements over the next 12 months. Such warnings are often a prelude to a company filing bankruptcy. However, Plug Power removed the warnings in its 10-K filing in late February. Let's take a look at Plug Power and see if the company can turn itself around, or if bankruptcy could still be in the cards.

