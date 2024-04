Will Plug Power Survive 2024?

It's been a difficult few years for Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which has seen its stock fall from over $70 in early 2021 to under $4 today.In November 2023, when it filed its 10-Q for the third quarter, the company issued what is referred to as a "going concern" warning projecting that it may not have enough cash to fund its operations and capital expenditure requirements over the next 12 months. Such warnings are often a prelude to a company filing bankruptcy. However, Plug Power removed the warnings in its 10-K filing in late February. Let's take a look at Plug Power and see if the company can turn itself around, or if bankruptcy could still be in the cards.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel