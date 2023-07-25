|
25.07.2023 11:42:00
Will Qualcomm Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?
Nvidia became the world's first trillion-dollar chipmaker this May, making it more than three times more valuable than Intel and Advanced Micro Devices combined. Nvidia's valuation skyrocketed to those record levels as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom created an insatiable demand for its data center GPUs, which are used to accelerate complex machine learning and AI tasks.Nvidia might still have room to run, but many investors are likely wondering which major chipmaker can follow its lead into the 12-zero club. Could the winner be Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), which pushed Nvidia out of the smartphone market nine years ago and became the top producer of premium mobile chips and baseband modems?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
