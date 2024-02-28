|
28.02.2024 11:41:00
Will Reaching Positive Gross Profit Be Enough to Turn Rivian Stock Around?
After its stock collapsed 38% in a single week to an all-time low, investors are rightly concerned about the future prospects of pure-play electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). The stock is now down 57% year to date. And yet, Rivian is still a large company, with a market cap of $9.4 billion.The company's profitability is the most significant catalyst for Rivian rebounding or falling further. Rivian continues to spend billions of dollars annually, rapidly shrinking its cash position.However, Rivian had a silver lining in its fourth-quarter 2023 shareholder letter -- it expects to reach a modest gross profit in Q4 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!