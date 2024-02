Will Reaching Positive Gross Profit Be Enough to Turn Rivian Stock Around?

After its stock collapsed 38% in a single week to an all-time low, investors are rightly concerned about the future prospects of pure-play electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). The stock is now down 57% year to date. And yet, Rivian is still a large company, with a market cap of $9.4 billion.The company's profitability is the most significant catalyst for Rivian rebounding or falling further. Rivian continues to spend billions of dollars annually, rapidly shrinking its cash position.However, Rivian had a silver lining in its fourth-quarter 2023 shareholder letter -- it expects to reach a modest gross profit in Q4 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel