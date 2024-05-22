|
22.05.2024 12:00:00
Will Reddit Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2050?
Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) has been a volatile stock since its public debut. The social media company listed its shares at $34 on March 21, and they started trading at $47 before rallying to a record high of $74.90 just five days later.Reddit's stock subsequently pulled back to the mid-$40s, but a strong first-quarter report and a new partnership with OpenAI catapulted its stock back to the low $60s. Reddit is now worth $9.6 billion, but it's still a lot smaller than other social media companies like Meta Platforms, Pinterest, and Snap.So, looking into the distant future, could Reddit eventually grow more than 100 times larger and become a trillion-dollar company?
