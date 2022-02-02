Will Rivian Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It would be an understatement to say Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) got off to a rocky start since its Nov. 10 initial public offering. Priced at $78 per share, the upstart electric vehicle maker is already down 23%, and is sitting 67% below the high point it reached days after going public.To think it could earn a trillion-dollar valuation seems almost absurd at this point, but it took Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) more than a decade to finally cross over that threshold, so never say never. Electric cars are achieving a critical mass today, unlike back in 2010, so to say Rivian can't be worth $1 trillion in 10 years' time is saying too much.That doesn't mean it will be, just that it could be. So let's see if the EV truck maker has what it takes to become a trillion-dollar investment.Continue reading