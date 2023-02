Will Roku Stock Break Hearts This Week?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's showtime for the company behind the country's leading streaming hub. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) recently topped 70 million active accounts, but it may have some disappointing news to report when it delivers its fourth-quarter results shortly after Wednesday's market close. It's the day after Valentine's Day, but Roku investors are used to bracing for bad dates. The stock may be beating market with a 36% year-to-date gain, but it's still trading 89% below the all-time high it hit two summers ago. The bar is low for Roku heading into this week's telltale financial report. It doesn't mean it can't nail this game of Wall Street limbo.