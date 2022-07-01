|
01.07.2022 13:10:00
Will Salesforce Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock By 2030?
Salesforce's (NYSE: CRM) rise as one of the largest enterprise software companies in the world has been incredible. But its size, sticky product suite, and steady growth haven't spared it from the current bear market. Salesforce stock is down 40% from its all-time high reached late in 2021. After its tumble, though, this company boasts a market cap of over $170 billion -- and co-founder and co-CEO Marc Benioff still has ambitious plans. Could Salesforce reach a market cap of $1 trillion by 2030, representing an average annualized return (excluding new-share issuance) of 25% over the next eight years? Salesforce certainly has a chance at reaching the 13-figure valuation club. The sheer size and expansion of the market it operates in is one reason for optimism. It already dominates in the sales and service enterprise software department, but it has expanded (via multiple acquisitions) into new and even larger areas like marketing and commerce, data management, and communications software. Collectively, Salesforce thinks its addressable markets will grow 13% a year and reach over $280 billion in global annual spending by its 2026 fiscal year (which corresponds to calendar year 2025). Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
