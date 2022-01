Will Salesforce.com Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even before it lost 25% of its value over the last two months, Salesforce .com (NYSE: CRM) was only worth about $300 billion or so. Now it would have to climb nearly fivefold to reach trillion-dollar status, a rarified group of stocks that only six companies have achieved.As good as the customer relationship management leader is, is it possible Salesforce's market cap will hit the $1 trillion market in the next decade or so, let alone by 2030? The software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock has admittedly been on a tear since its IPO in 2004, rising almost 900% before the pullback began, so let's see if Salesforce has what it takes to join some of the biggest, most successful companies in that elite winner's circle.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading