Will Shiba Inu Be a Trillion-Dollar Cryptocurrency by 2030?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) may just be the most incredible and unlikely success story in the history of investing. The meme token was started as something of a joke in 2020, but its price surged roughly 46,000,000% in 2021's trading and made fortunes for those who purchased and sold with opportune timing. Likely because it's a round, easy price to conceptualize, the question of whether Shiba Inu could reach $1 per token pops up a lot. That scenario can pretty much be discarded out of hand. With a total coin supply of 589.7 trillion, that would mean Shiba Inu would have an astronomical market cap of $589.7 trillion based on the current coin count. However, the question of whether or not the cryptocurrency could reach a $1 trillion market cap is much more interesting and deserves a closer look. Image source: Getty Images.