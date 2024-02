Will Sirius XM Ever Be a Growth Stock Again?

There was some good, some bad, and some ugly when Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) reported its fourth-quarter results on Thursday morning. Let's start with the good. Revenue clocked in at $2.287 billion for the final three months of last year. It's a mere 0.2% increase over the past year, but it's the first time that the satellite radio provider posted a top-line increase after three consecutive year-over-year declines. It also posted a slight uptick in self-pay subscriber additions. Its profit of $0.09 a share was also just ahead of expectations. It has now posted three straight beats on the bottom line.Let's turn to the bad, and buckle up; it's a much longer list.The good? Check. The bad? Check. The ugly? Let's talk about Sirius XM 's guidance for 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel