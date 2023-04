Will Snowflake Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cloud-based data warehousing and analytics company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) went public with a lot of hype in 2020. With Berkshire Hathaway having bought shares, Snowflake garnered a lot of attention, sending shares soaring to arguably the highest valuation on Wall Street at the time.But a lot of air has come out of the balloon over the past couple of years, and Snowflake remains 65% below its high today. In some ways, the hype was justified; Snowflake is an innovative company changing how enterprises use their data.Could the company not only rebound but become a trillion-dollar company by the end of the decade? Continue reading