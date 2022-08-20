|
20.08.2022 14:28:00
Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in September 2020. The cloud-based data warehousing company went public at $120 per share, then more than doubled on its first trade to $245. It attracted so much attention for two reasons: It was growing like a weed, and it was backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM).Snowflake's stock eventually soared to an all-time high of $401.85 last November. But today, it trades at around $170 per share. The high-flying stock dropped back to the earth as investors fretted over its slowing growth, lack of profits, and high valuations -- which made it a soft target for the bears while rising interest rates drove investors toward more conservative investments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
