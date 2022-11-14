|
14.11.2022 14:30:00
Will Social Security Be Around in 75 Years?
Social Security is now spending more money than it's taking in each year, calling the future of your benefits into question. Some people fear the program is going to disappear before they ever get to see a dime. This attitude is especially prevalent among millennials and Gen X, who have the longest wait until they can claim benefits. But are they right? Not exactly. While Social Security's situation is serious, it's not as bad as some people believe. Here's a look at your full 75-year Social Security forecast.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
