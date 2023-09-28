|
28.09.2023 11:00:00
Will Social Security Benefits Be Impacted by a Potential Government Shutdown? No, but Retirees Could Be Affected in Other Ways.
The federal government appears to be on the verge of shutting down. If the U.S. Congress doesn't authorize additional spending, we could soon experience the 22nd government shutdown in the last 50 years.It's understandable that retirees who depend on Social Security might be concerned. Don't worry, though: Social Security benefits won't be impacted by a potential government shutdown. However, retirees could be affected in other ways.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!