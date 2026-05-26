Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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26.05.2026 12:32:00
Will Social Security Run Out of Money? A CFP's Honest Answer
According to the latest estimates, Social Security is on track to run out of money in 2034, or even sooner. But in this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses what's really happening, what is most likely to happen over the next few years, and how today's working Americans should plan for retirement given the Social Security situation.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May. 22, 2026. The video was published on May. 25, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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