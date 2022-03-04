|
04.03.2022 16:00:00
Will SoFi Stock Get Back to Its All-Time Highs in 2022?
In this video, I will go over SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) Q4 earnings report and its recent acquisition of Technisys. It's still early days for the company, and from an investment point of view, now might be the perfect opportunity. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the closing prices of March 1, 2022. The video was published on March 2, 2022.Continue reading
