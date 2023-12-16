|
16.12.2023 13:30:00
Will SoundHound AI Be the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock in 2024?
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the investment star of 2023, and 2024 will likely bring more of the same. This has people searching high and low to find the best AI stocks and buy them before the year ends.One of those stocks is SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), a company that specializes in (you guessed it) using AI to turn audio into data a model can use. But could this company be one of the best AI investments in 2024? Let's take a look.SoundHound AI has been around for a while. It started with a group of students at Stanford in 2005. Over time, the company slowly evolved from a music recognition app into voice recognition software that multiple companies deploy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
