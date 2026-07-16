Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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16.07.2026 13:32:00
Will SpaceX Be a $9 Trillion Stock by 2027?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), also known as SpaceX, is a polarizing stock. One one side of the fence, you have people touting the company's massive opportunities in space exploration, satellite broadband, and artificial intelligence (AI), while on the other side, people point to its deep bottom-line losses and astronomical valuation.Wall Street coverage has started out strong, and one analyst thinks the stock is going to reach $800 over the next 12 months, a 488% gain from Tuesday's closing price. If that were to happen, SpaceX would be valued at $8.7 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world, at least based on the current market caps of its megacap peers. Here's why I don't think that's going to happen.SpaceX has grouped its operations into three business units since its merger with xAI earlier this year. Its core mission is to put people and payloads into space, and develop multiplanetary living. To that end, it's the largest rocket launcher in the world, working with both private and government clients. Elon Musk fans are excited about this revolutionary vision, and since Musk has been involved with several transformational companies in the past, including Tesla and PayPal Holdings, they're confident about his prospects in this case, too.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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