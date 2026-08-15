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WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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15.08.2026 13:00:00
Will SpaceX Be the First Company to Hit $1 Trillion in Revenue? Here's What the Math Says.
Last year, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) generated $18.7 billion in revenue. By 2030, founder and CEO Elon Musk believes that figure will hit $1 trillion. How? Well, it's complicated, but it mainly has to do with an extremely rapid build-out of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, both on earth and in orbit.No company has ever hit $1 trillion in revenue in a single calendar year. Musk believes SpaceX can achieve this feat five years from now. Will SpaceX be the first company ever to hit $1 trillion in revenue, and can it be the first to reach this goal?When you run the numbers, it is clear what the answer likely will be.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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