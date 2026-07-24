Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.07.2026 11:30:00
Will SpaceX Land on the Moon Before 2030? Here's What Betting Markets Are Predicting Post-IPO.
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) is one of the most unique businesses to ever hit public markets.Many in the general public think of the company as a rocket stock. And this is true. SpaceX is arguably the leading rocket company in the world right now, with technology and capabilities greater than any competitor.But SpaceX is far more than a rocket company. More than 90% of the company's claimed total addressable market, for example, deals exclusively with artificial intelligence (AI). In many ways, SpaceX should be thought of as an AI company, not a rocket company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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