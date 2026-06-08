Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.06.2026 07:31:00
Will SpaceX Merge With Tesla? Here's What Prediction Markets Say.
Speculation about a potential merger between SpaceX and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is surging. While such a deal is far from certain, trends on prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket are showing a growing belief that the integration of Elon Musk's largest assets could unlock meaningful synergies across a multitrillion-dollar artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise.Image source: The Motley Fool.Combining the two companies would blend Tesla's expertise in terrestrial AI -- physical assets like humanoid robots, autonomous vehicles, and energy storage -- with SpaceX's orbital capabilities, such as Starlink satellites and its potential space-based data centers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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