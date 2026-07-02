Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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02.07.2026 11:05:00
Will SpaceX Soar After It Joins the Nasdaq-100? History Offers a Compellingly Clear Answer.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) delivered one of history's biggest stock market events just recently: the largest initial public offering ever. SpaceX, raising $75 billion in the operation, then saw its shares rise nearly 20% from the $135 offer price on its first day of trading. And the exercise of an overallotment option brought the total of funds raised to more than $85 billion. Since that time -- the IPO was on June 12 -- all eyes have been on SpaceX stock. Investors may be intrigued by the offer itself, but also by the company's leader, Elon Musk, and his ambitious projects. Now, a new milestone lies right around the corner. SpaceX is set to join the Nasdaq-100, an index including the largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq, on July 7. Will SpaceX soar after that time? History offers a compellingly clear answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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