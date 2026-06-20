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20.06.2026 14:22:00
Will SpaceX Stock Be Higher or Lower in 1 Year? Here's My Honest Take
To call Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, one of the most anticipated IPOs in history would be a major understatement. The company raised about $85 billion at a valuation of nearly $1.8 trillion on June 12, and by both measures, it was several times larger than any previous IPO by a U.S.-based company.However, with the stock up significantly in the short time it's been publicly traded, is it still a good time to invest?This is a more complicated question than you might think. There are solid arguments for and against investing in SpaceX at the current price. Here's a rundown of the bull and bear cases for the space economy pioneer, and what I could see happening over the next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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