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29.06.2026 10:44:00
Will SpaceX Stock Double Anytime Soon? No -- but These 3 Stocks Could
Even after its sharp pullback, Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) market cap still hovers around $2 trillion. That's an astronomical (no pun intended) valuation for a company that generated revenue of $18.7 billion last year and posted a loss of nearly $5 billion. Could SpaceX double anytime soon? It's highly unlikely. Maybe over a long period of time, the company will open up exciting new markets that could lead to its share price gaining 100% or more. However, its premium pricing and the prospects of near-term insider selling after the lockup period expires present significant hurdles to the stock doubling over the next two or three years.Investors who want explosive upside don't need to bet on science fiction valuations. Here are three stocks that have realistic paths to doubling relatively quickly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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