|
15.06.2022 12:45:00
Will Stablecoins Be Regulated?
When Terra's stablecoin lost its peg to $1, it resurrected a debate on how stablecoins should operate. Unlike other stablecoins, Terra USD was not backed by collateral. Instead it used a set of algorithms and smart contracts to try and maintain the coveted $1 value. Traditional stablecoins like Tether and USD Coin use a more straightforward model by having an equal amount of assets worth the same amount of stablecoins issued. While there is some concern over the actual amount of reserves due to a lack of transparency, these types of stablecoins are generally considered to be less risky.The meltdown of Terra was not only a failed experiment, but a costly one which might finally push governments around the world to issue guidance and legislation on stablecoins since it cost investors roughly $40 billion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!