Will Taiwan Semiconductor Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Six tech stocks are worth at least $1 trillion today, in terms of market capitalization. All six are members of the "Magnificent Seven" group of game-changing market darlings that drove the stock market's gains in 2023. There are other ways to measure market footprints, of course -- sorted by assets on the balance sheet, you'd get a very different list of six mega-banks and an insurance-based conglomerate instead.Chip-making giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is nowhere near the assets-based club of trillion-dollar companies -- but it falls just short of the trillion-dollar benchmark with a $718 billion market cap.Is Taiwan Semi (also known as TSMC) joining the trillion-dollar elite order anytime soon? Let's see what it would take if I set the goal line at the year 2030.