Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a $1 Trillion Stock by 2030?

If semiconductor industry leaders can be believed, global chip sales are headed toward $1 trillion a year by 2030 -- up from about $600 billion expected in 2022. That would represent an annual compound growth rate of 6.6% if the $1 trillion milepost is reached in 2030.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is the leader in chipmaking, boasting a 26% market share (when excluding memory chips). Despite that rosy long-term outlook, it's been tough going for the stock as investors fret over a slowdown in consumer electronics sales and the U.S. imposing new export bans on chip sales to China. Share prices of TSMC are down a whopping 52% from all-time highs as of this writing.Can this stock resume its climb and reach a $1 trillion valuation by the end of this decade? Continue reading